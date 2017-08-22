SC strikes down triple talaq: Here's a timeline of the historic case

The Supreme Court
on Tuesday held triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".
A five-judge constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgement said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq.
The apex court asked political parties to keep their differences aside and help the Narendra Modi-led Centre in bringing out legislation on triple talaq.
Here is a timeline of the case:
May 15, 2017:
The Centre assures the Supreme Court
that it will come out with a law
to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if triple talaq is held as unconstitutional by the court.
May 12, 2017:
The Supreme Court
says the practice of triple talaq is the "worst" and "not desirable"
form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims, even though there are schools of thought which term it as "legal".
May 11, 2017:
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court
commences hearing on a plea that triple talaq, nikah halala, and polygamy violate Muslim women's rights
to equality and dignity and are not protected by the right to profess, practice and propagate religion under Constitution's Article 25(1).
April 17, 2017:
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says the practice of triple talaq should not be allowed
as women have as much right as men and cannot be treated on a lower pedestal.
March 27, 2017:
The All India Muslim Personal Law
Board (AIMPLB) tells the apex court that pleas challenging such practices among Muslims are not maintainable
as the issues fall outside the realm of the judiciary.
February 16, 2017:
The Supreme Court
says a five-judge constitution bench will be set up
to hear and decide on a batch of petitions relating to the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala', and polygamy
among Muslims.
December 8, 2016:
The Allahabad High Court holds that triple talaq is "cruel"
and raises the question that whether the Muslim Personal law
could be amended to alleviate the sufferings of Muslim women.
October 7, 2016:
The Union government tells the Supreme Court
that 'triple talaq', 'nikaah halaal', and polygamy, as practised by the Muslims in India, are not "integral
to the practices of Islam or essential religious practices".
June 29, 2016:
Agreeing to examine the issue, the apex court says that divorce through 'triple talaq' among the Muslim community is a "very important matter affecting a large section of people", which has to be tested on the "touchstone of the constitutional framework"
.
March 28, 2016:
The Supreme Court
asks the central government to place before it the report on "Women and Law " by a high-level committee that had undertaken the assessment of family laws.
Asking the government to submit the report, a bench of Chief Justice T S Thakur and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit give it and other parties, including the All India Muslim Personal Law
Board, six weeks to respond
to the suo motu motion and a plea by Shayara Bano challenging the validity of 'triple talaq' under Muslim personal law.
October 16, 2015:
The apex court bench of Justice Anil R Dave and Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issues notice to Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and the National
Legal Service Authority and directs the separate listing of a PIL
addressing the question of the rights of Muslim women.
