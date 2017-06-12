TRENDING ON BS
SC to hear CBSE plea against stay on NEET results today

CBSE said entire schedule of counselling and admission for medical courses has gone 'haywire'

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Students coming out after taking the 'National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in Gurugram.Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) against the stay on results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

On June 8, the CBSE had moved the apex court, seeking its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High court to the apex court. CBSE said because of the HC order, the entire schedule of counselling and subsequent admission for medical courses through NEET has gone "haywire".

Besides CBSE, two students have also moved the Supreme Court to challenge the May 24 order, quoting the future of 12 lakh NEET candidates was uncertain. There was an apprehension of loss of one semester in the MBBS courses due to delay in admissions. 

The Madras High Court had on May 24, granted interim stay on the publication of NEET results alleging that a uniform question paper was not given in the examination. There were a vast difference between the ones in English and Tamil. 

Almost 12 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET in various languages, including English, Hindi and others.

On the direction of the apex court, the NEET was conducted on various languages in the country.

