SC to hear CBSE plea against stay on NEET results today

The Supreme Court
on Monday will hear the plea filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) against the stay on results
of the National
Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).
On June 8, the CBSE
had moved the apex court, seeking its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat
High court to the apex court. CBSE
said because of the HC order, the entire schedule of counselling and subsequent admission for medical
courses through NEET
has gone "haywire".
Besides CBSE, two students have also moved the Supreme Court
to challenge the May 24 order, quoting the future of 12 lakh NEET
candidates was uncertain. There was an apprehension of loss of one semester in the MBBS
courses due to delay in admissions.
The Madras High Court
had on May 24, granted interim stay on the publication of NEET results
alleging that a uniform question paper was not given in the examination. There were a vast difference between the ones in English
and Tamil.
Almost 12 lakh students across India
had appeared for the NEET
in various languages, including English, Hindi
and others.
On the direction of the apex court, the NEET
was conducted on various languages in the country.
