SC to hear J&K High Court Bar Association's plea against use of pellet guns

The will continue the hearing on the plea of bar Association (JKHCBA) against the use of in Kashmir.

The apex court earlier on April 28 asked the JKHCBA to take to various stakeholders and consider their opinion in connection with the plea against the use of in the state.

The apex court asked the association leaders to get names of the people, who can hold talks with the Centre for the resolution of the present situation in the state.

JKHCBA was also asked to assure the top court that no stone pelting would be committed in the future if they wanted prohibition against the use of

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to consider effective means other than use of to quell stone pelting mobs in as it concerns life and death.

The Kashmir Bar Association (KHBA) had earlier alleged that the were being 'misused'.

The case was filed in the wake of the several lives lost during last year's unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Around 78 people lost their lives and over 100 people were injured, several critically, in last year due to the use of pellet guns, JKHCBA claimed in its petition.

The division bench of the had, in December last year, admitted the petition for hearing and directed the Central Government to submit the report of the team of experts constituted on the use of before the court.

Earlier in July 2016, the Centre constituted a team to recommend suitable replacement for the

A seven-member expert committee set up for exploring other possible alternatives to as non-lethal weapons submitted its report to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in August.