SC to hear plea challenging validity of Aadhaar Act today

The on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a petition challenging the of the



The matter was mentioned before a Bench headed by and the counsel representing the petitioner sought an urgent hearing, saying similar pleas were already listed for hearing before the apex court on Friday.



Karnataka-based has moved the top court challenging the of the Act, claiming that it infringes upon the Right to Privacy and the biometric mechanism was not working properly.On October 30, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said a Constitution Bench would be constituted and Aadhaar-related matters would come up for hearing before it in the last week of November.