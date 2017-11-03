JUST IN
Business Standard

SC to hear plea challenging validity of Aadhaar Act today

The matter was mentioned before a Bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Indian Supreme Court building in New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act.
 
The matter was mentioned before a Bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar and the counsel representing the petitioner sought an urgent hearing, saying similar pleas were already listed for hearing before the apex court on Friday.

 
Karnataka-based Mathew Thomas has moved the top court challenging the constitutional validity of the Act, claiming that it infringes upon the Right to Privacy and the biometric mechanism was not working properly.
 
On October 30, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said a Constitution Bench would be constituted and Aadhaar-related matters would come up for hearing before it in the last week of November.
 
First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 01:01 IST

