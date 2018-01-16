SC to hear plea seeking SIT probe into CBI Judge B H Loya's death today

The on Tuesday will hear the plea filed by a lawyer and others seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge B H Loya.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Monday, was deferred due to the absence of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, a judge.

The top court had asked the Maharashtra government earlier in the month to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge who had died under mysterious circumstances, asserting that the "matter was very serious."

According to reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone had filed an independent plea seeking a fair probe into the mysterious death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which various police officers and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president were named as parties.