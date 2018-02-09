SC to hear plea seeking SIT probe into Judge B H Loya's death today

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the plea filed by three petitioners seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the alleged mysterious death of Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, will hear the petitions.

The top court had asked the Maharashtra government, earlier in the month, to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the "matter was very serious."

According to reports, Maharashtra-based journalist Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.

In a press conference held on January 12, Justices Madan B.

Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar questioned the conduct of the CJI, alleging that selective Benches were being appointed to preside over certain cases in the apex court.

Justice Loya's death is one among the certain cases hinted by the four judges.