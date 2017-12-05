SC to hear Rohingya petitions over deportation on January 31

The Supreme on Tuesday posted all petitions relating to the deportation of Muslim for detailed hearing on January 31.

The Rohingya immigrants, who fled to after violence in the Western Rakhine state of Myanmar, have settled in Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Modi led Democratic Alliance (NDA) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme and termed a threat to security.

On October 13, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of asked the Centre to strike a balance between security and human rights of the refugees.

The bench had observed that the whole issue of Rohingya Muslims has to be looked at from various angles like security, economic interest, labour interest and also the protection of children, women, sick and innocent persons.

More than 600,000 Rohingya are languishing in Bangladeshi refugee camps after fleeing a brutal Myanmar army campaign launched in late August.

Last month, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Rohingya repatriation.

Meanwhile, the UN has termed the violence in Rakhine state as ethnic cleansing.