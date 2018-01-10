SC to send 186 anti-Sikh riot cases from 1984 to fresh three-member SIT

The on Wednesday said it would constitute a fresh three-member SIT, to be headed by a former high court judge, to monitor probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases, that followed the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, in which investigations were closed. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for its consideration and appointment in the proposed Special Investigation Team (SIT). The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said the proposed committee will be headed by a former high court judge and consist of one retired and one serving police officer. It also made it clear that the retired police officer shall not be below the rank of DIG at the time of his superannuation. The apex court said the supervisory body, appointed by it has found that out of 241 cases, 186 cases were closed without investigation. The apex court today perused the report of the supervisory body which was submitted before it in a leather box with number lock system.