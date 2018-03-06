Karti Chidambaram to spend 3 days in custody, father may be quizzed soon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim relief to Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, in the so-called INX Media kickback and and listed the matter to be heard again on 8 March. Karti was seen raising his hands and shouting slogans while entering the Patiala House Court on Tuesday, according to Times Now. "Indrani Mukerjea's statement is just one of the evidences. In four days, substantial progress has been made," the CBI said in connection to the case. Congress leader Kapil Sibal and senior lawyer appearing for Karti had pleaded to the top court for interim relief in the case. "We are willing to co-operate in every way and we also did so. I am worried about my arrest," Sibal told the Top Court CBI said that it had been able to gather some important information during the custodial interrogation so far, even as the accused had remained evasive while answering routine questions. The premier investigating agency said that it needed to confront the accused and co-accused and unearth the larger conspiracy involved in the INX Media Seeking the extension of Karti Chidambaram's custody, the CBI said that his presence was needed in order to serve 'some important & specific purposes connected with the completion of investigation' in the INX Media case. Simply put, the apex court has now refused to prevent Karti's arrest by the (ED), even as his custody with the CBI ends on Tuesday. The CBI, however, told SC that it would seek an extension of Karti Chidambaram's custody before the trial court in the corruption case. Karti had been arrested last week for allegedly influencing the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) decisions to favour certain companies during his father P Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. The FIPB has since been scrapped by the Narendra Modi-led present Union government. During its time, it used to be headed by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs with representatives from a host of other ministries. "More skeletons in the United Progressive Alliance governments' closet" might tumble out as finance ministry officials are reportedly in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) dock over the INX Media Karti is being held up for facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board go-ahead of a Rs 3 billion-project for INX Media, including monetary in favour of the company's directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. Top 10 developments: 1. P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, could be called in by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning, sources told NDTV. 2. Karti to be subjected to three more days of custodial interrogation: Karti Chidambaram will undergo three more days of custodial interrogation in the INX Media corruption case with a Delhi court today extending his CBI custody. The agency, which produced Karti Chidambaram before special judge Sunil Rana after his five-day police custody expired, said an extension was needed as there were "new revelations". Further custodial interrogation was necessary to confront him with "new facts", it added. Though there was "substantial progress" in the last four days of investigation into the case, he "had not been cooperating" and not disclosing passwords to his phones, it said. 3. FinMin officers in the dock: The Finance Ministry officials who have been summoned for questioning are former officials of the Some of them have been questioned before too in relation to the Aircel-Maxis case. This is the first time that the Finance Ministry mandarins under the UPA government are in the storm's eye of the case. According to a report in the Economic Times, his attorneys have contended that the ED and CBI haven't yet named the Finance Ministry officials they have quizzed. ALSO READ: Debates on PNB scam, Karti Chidambaram disrupt Budget session reopening 4. Peter to be quizzed: The ED is set to record Peter Mukerjea's statement in the on Tuesday at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Mukerjea has been remanded in judicial custody since December 2015 in the Sheena Bora murder case, as also is his wife Indrani Mukherjea. Peter was the Chief Strategy Officer of INX Media from 2007.

5. Indrani's judicial custody extended: A Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Indrani Mukherjea for 14 days in connection with the Indrani appeared before the Patiala House Court through video conferencing from Mumbai's Byculla jail where she is currently lodged. Sheena Bora's mother Indrani Mukherjea was formerly a Director in INX Media. ALSO READ: INX Media case: Karti confronted with Indrani for 4 hrs at Mumbai prison

6. Face-to-face with Indrani: On Monday, Karti and Indrani were made to sit face-to-face and questioned in connection to the in Byculla Road jail for four hours. Congress leader and a member of Karti's defence counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi attacked the CBI for taking Indrani and Peter's statements importance even though they are in jail for murder of their own daughter.

7. More kickbacks? Fore more cases of bribery involving firms owned by Karti Chidambaram are under the CBI scanner, according to an Economic Times Report. The investigating agencies are reportedly trying to dig out evidence of bribery so that the Finance Ministry mandarins can be brought to the book.

8. Karti allegedly moved Rs 18 million to senior political leader's account: Sources in the told Times of India that the investigators have found details of Karti transferring Rs 18 million into the bank account of an influential political figure. Karti had allegedly transferred the money from his account in the Chennai branch of Royal Bank of Scotland. According to the report, ED is considering summoning the political stalwart for an explanation on the transfer of money in five instalments between January 16, 2006 and September 23, 2009.

9. Karti vs INX Media: Karti Chidambaram's defence counsel have argued that he had reported a tax fraud against INX Media and as such, there's no logic why he should favour the firm.

10. Karti owes his troubles to his parents: “This whole exercise is to politically target my father.” Karti Chidambaram wrote in his arrest memo. His father, P Chidambaram has faced allegations of corruption for nearly a decade, mostly from Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy. It was no surprise when Swamy characteristically tweeted on Wednesday that Chidambaram senior should also be arrested.

The Congress said Karti's arrest was "vendetta" and a "diversionary tactic" of the BJP-led central government to hide its "scams" and "mal-governance".