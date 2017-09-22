SC upholds Sebi order against 3 defaulters in 'front-running' cases

The has upheld a 2011 order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), giving it a boost while prosecuting 'front-running' cases.



is referred to buying or selling of securities ahead of a large order so as to benefit from the subsequent price move.

Sebi's powers in the matter came under the cloud after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in 2012 struck down the regulator's order against Dipak Patel, an employee of a Mauritius-based fund manager and his relatives, who executed trades based on information passed on by him. SAT's position was that the rules could not be invoked for persons other than the intermediary.

Allowing Sebi's appeals on Wednesday, the bench constituted by Justice N V Ramana and Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "Taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case before us and the laws laid down, along with the judicial verdict in the vs Kishore R Ajmera (Supra) case, we can only lead to one conclusion that the concerned parties to the transaction were involved in an apparent fraudulent practice violating market integrity."

The bench added: "The parting of information with regard to an imminent bulk purchase and the subsequent transaction thereto are so intrinsically connected that lead to no other conclusion but one of joint liability of both the initiator of the fraudulent practice and the other party who had knowingly aided in the same. Consequently, civil appeal No 2595, 2596 and 2666 of 2013 are allowed."

had conducted a probe into the trades of Baldevbhai Patel, an individual trader, and - a foreign institutional investor (FII)- for the period between January 2007 and March 2009. It was noted that Patel had placed and executed orders before the orders of the and consequently squared off his position when the orders were placed for

was the portfolio manager of the and was also related to and Baldevbhai Patel. noted that Dipak provided information to and regarding the forthcoming activity of the

Taking advantage of the same, indulged in 'front running'. It was noted by the market regulator that trades were executed using a telephone number registered in the name of at the common residential address of and Anand Kumar. Through the process, earned a total profit of Rs 1.56 crore

The adjudicating officer of found Dipak, and guilty of violating the provisions of Regulation 3(a), 3(b), 3(c) and 3(d) of the regulations and imposed a monetary penalty on them. A year later, the had set aside the order. Following the order, the then chairman had said there was a need to review the regulations governing the practice. Soon, moved the apex court challenging the order.