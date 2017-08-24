SC verdict on Right to Privacy positive but not absolute: Arun Jaitley

At 11 am on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) quashed instant triple talaq as unconstitutional. At 12.35 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah tweeted his detailed statement welcoming the judgment. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, ministers, chief ministers and party spokespersons swarmed social media and television channels to term the verdict “historic”.

But 48 hours can be a long time in politics.

At 10.45 am on Thursday, a nine-member Bench of the SC announced its unanimous decision declaring the a

Not even one leader, let alone party chief Shah, commented on the verdict on social media or was willing to speak to newspapers and television channels till the evening. None of the spokespersons at its headquarters at 11 Ashoka Road were willing to comment on the issue.

From the side of the government, it was left to Information Technology and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to address the media and field questions at 3.30 pm. Prasad claimed the government has been consistently of the view that the should be a

Later in the evening, Finance Minister said the SC judgment has accepted as a but not as an absolute right, and that the judgment is a positive development for

If the apex court judgment embarrassed the Modi government, it reinvigorated the Opposition.

The headquarters at 24 Akbar Road buzzed with activity. A little after 100 minutes of the nine-member Bench delivering its verdict, senior leader P Chidambaram, flanked by other senior party leaders, held a press conference.

“Today, we can once again celebrate our freedom. Tomorrow, there will be other challenges, other questions, and other attempts to invade the We shall overcome those challenges too,” Chidrambaram said.

The former finance minister said is the core of personal liberty and is an inalienable part of life itself. “By virtue of the judgment of the SC, has acquired a new magnificence.”

Chidambaram, a lawyer, termed the Modi government’s approach in its interpretation of under Article 21, on the protection of life and personal liberty, as “inconsistent”.

Chidambaram said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had conceived as an administrative tool to ensure that benefits of government welfare schemes reached their targeted people, and there were no leakages or duplication. He said the fault was not with the concept, but with the Modi government’s “use and misuse” of as a tool.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), President Sonia Gandhi and party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi also either tweeted their reactions or issued statements by 2 pm.

The Vice-President tweeted at 1.46 pm: “The SC decision marked a major blow to fascist forces. A sound rejection of the BJP’s ideology of suppression through surveillance.”

SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces.A sound rejection of the BJP's ideology of suppression through surveillance#RightToPrivacy — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017

In her statement, President Sonia Gandhi said the SC verdict on strikes at “unbridled encroachment and surveillance” by the state and its agencies on the life of the common man. She said the and Opposition together spoke for the against “arrogant” attempts of the government to curtail them.

To Law Minister Prasad’s claim that government has consistently maintained that should be a fundamental right, CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury tweeted: “The ridiculousness of this government’s attempted U-turn on is amplified by Modi-Shah’s silence.” Yechury asked whether, as in the instant triple talaq case, “When will we see Shah credit Modi for acknowledged as a ” and ended his tweet with hashtag ‘post truth’.

The ridiculousness of this govt's attempted U-turn on is amplified by Modi-Shah's silence. https://t.co/OwhPuxilKV — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

As in the Instant Talaq case, when will we see Shah credit Modi for being acknowledged as a #PostTruth — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

chief Amit Shah was yet to tweet on the issue at the time of filing of this report. On Tuesday, Shah had tweeted a detailed statement on the quashing of instant triple talaq by the SC by 12.35 pm, and by 2.09 pm had followed it up with a series of tweets and a video clip of welcoming the verdict. In his tweet at 1.45 pm on triple talaq verdict, PM had welcomed the judgment as historic. There was no statement yet from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday’s apex court verdict on the at the time of filing of this report.

Prasad, at his press conference and also on social media, said the government welcomed all the principles laid down by the SC in the verdict. He retorted that the Congress, which had imposed the Emergency in 1975-77, shouldn’t be accusing others of fascism.

The minister pointed out how several of the Modi government’s ministers, including the PM and Jaitley, were jailed during the Emergency. Both Jaitley and Prasad pointed out that the matter reached the courts because the UPA-led government did nothing to provide a legal framework to to address the issue.