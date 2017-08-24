SC verdict on Right to Privacy positive but not absolute: Arun Jaitley

At 11 am on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) quashed instant triple talaq as unconstitutional. At 12.35 pm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah tweeted his detailed statement welcoming the judgment. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, ministers, BJP chief ministers and party spokespersons swarmed social media and television channels to term the verdict “historic”.
But 48 hours can be a long time in politics.
Not even one BJP
leader, let alone party chief Shah, commented on the verdict on social media or was willing to speak to newspapers and television channels till the evening. None of the BJP
spokespersons at its national
headquarters at 11 Ashoka Road were willing to comment on the issue.
From the side of the government, it was left to Information Technology and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to address the media and field questions at 3.30 pm. Prasad claimed the government has been consistently of the view that the right to privacy
should be a fundamental right.
If the apex court judgment embarrassed the Modi government, it reinvigorated the Opposition.
The Congress national
headquarters at 24 Akbar Road buzzed with activity. A little after 100 minutes of the nine-member Bench delivering its verdict, senior Congress
leader P Chidambaram, flanked by other senior party leaders, held a press conference.
“Today, we can once again celebrate our freedom. Tomorrow, there will be other challenges, other questions, and other attempts to invade the right to privacy.
We shall overcome those challenges too,” Chidrambaram said.
The former finance minister said privacy
is the core of personal liberty and is an inalienable part of life itself. “By virtue of the judgment of the SC, Article 21
has acquired a new magnificence.”
Chidambaram, a lawyer, termed the Modi government’s approach in its interpretation of Aadhaar
under Article 21, on the protection of life and personal liberty, as “inconsistent”.
Chidambaram said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had conceived Aadhaar
as an administrative tool to ensure that benefits of government welfare schemes reached their targeted people, and there were no leakages or duplication. He said the fault was not with the Aadhaar
concept, but with the Modi government’s “use and misuse” of Aadhaar
as a tool.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress
President Sonia Gandhi and party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi also either tweeted their reactions or issued statements by 2 pm.
The Congress
Vice-President tweeted at 1.46 pm: “The SC decision marked a major blow to fascist forces. A sound rejection of the BJP’s ideology of suppression through surveillance.”
In her statement, Congress
President Sonia Gandhi said the SC verdict on right to privacy
strikes at “unbridled encroachment and surveillance” by the state and its agencies on the life of the common man. She said the Congress
and Opposition together spoke for the right to privacy
against “arrogant” attempts of the BJP
government to curtail them.
To Law Minister Prasad’s claim that government has consistently maintained that right to privacy
should be a fundamental right, CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury tweeted: “The ridiculousness of this government’s attempted U-turn on right to privacy
is amplified by Modi-Shah’s silence.” Yechury asked whether, as in the instant triple talaq case, “When will we see Shah credit Modi for right to privacy
acknowledged as a fundamental right?
” and ended his tweet with hashtag ‘post truth’.
BJP
chief Amit Shah was yet to tweet on the issue at the time of filing of this report. On Tuesday, Shah had tweeted a detailed statement on the quashing of instant triple talaq by the SC by 12.35 pm, and by 2.09 pm had followed it up with a series of tweets and a video clip of welcoming the verdict. In his tweet at 1.45 pm on triple talaq verdict, PM had welcomed the judgment as historic. There was no statement yet from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday’s apex court verdict on the right to privacy
at the time of filing of this report.
Prasad, at his press conference and also on social media, said the government welcomed all the principles laid down by the SC in the verdict. He retorted that the Congress, which had imposed the Emergency in 1975-77, shouldn’t be accusing others of fascism.
The minister pointed out how several of the Modi government’s ministers, including the PM and Jaitley, were jailed during the Emergency. Both Jaitley and Prasad pointed out that the matter reached the courts because the UPA-led government did nothing to provide a legal framework to Aadhaar
to address the issue.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU