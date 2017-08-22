TRENDING ON BS
Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq: Read full text of the judgment here
SC verdict on triple talaq grants equality to Muslim women, says PM Modi

Modi said the judgement will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq as "historic" and said it grants equality to Muslim women.

He said the judgement will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment.


The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

"Judgement of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment," the prime minister tweeted.

