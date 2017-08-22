SC verdict on triple talaq grants equality to Muslim women, says PM Modi

Prime Minister today hailed the Supreme Court judgement on as "historic" and said it grants equality to Muslim women.



He said the judgement will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment.



The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional."Judgement of the Hon'ble SC on is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment," the prime minister tweeted.

