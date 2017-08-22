SC verdict on triple talaq grants equality to Muslim women, says PM Modi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq as "historic" and said it grants equality to Muslim women.
He said the judgement will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment.
The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.
"Judgement of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment," the prime minister tweeted.
