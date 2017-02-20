TRENDING ON BS
SC directs Unitech to pay interest to 39 flat buyers for delay in delivery

The interest would be calculated from Jan 1, 2010 till Unitech deposited the principal amount

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi
Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday asked real estate major Unitech to pay interest to 39 flat buyers who chose to withdraw after the builder's failure to deliver flats as promised.

The matter concerns the owners who booked flats in Unitech's Vistas project in Gurugram in Haryana.

Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M Shantanagouder gave the builder eight weeks to deposit the interest at the rate of 14 per cent to the top court's registry.

The interest would be calculated from January 1, 2010 till Unitech deposited the principal amount.

The court said 90 per cent of the interest amount that would be deposited with its registry would be disbursed to the 39 buyers who have opted out.

