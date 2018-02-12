JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nadvi supported ISIS, now dancing to Modi's tune to divide AIMPLB: Owaisi
Business Standard

School in Telangana to get toilets following two girls' letter to judiciary

The high court has ordered the education department to provide the amenities

Press Trust of India  |  Karimnagar 

school children, girls
Photo: Shutterstock

A school in neighbouring Jagtial is in the process of getting toilets and washrooms after two of its students wrote a letter, about the lack of these facilities, to the district judge who in turn forwarded it to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Hyderabad. The students, A Vaishnavi and M Rashmita, studying in Class 9 of the Zilla Parishad high school in Korutla in Jagtial district, had written to District Judge M Krishna Murthy on January 11 this year. After the letter reached the HC, it ordered the Education department to provide the amenities. "As per instructions, we have prepared an estimate of Rs 1.1 million to get the toilets and washrooms repaired and also to provide drinking water to the students," District Education Officer Sunkeshula Venkateshwarlu told PTI on Sunday. The two students said they were happy that, thanks to judicial intervention, their school would have these amenities.

First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements