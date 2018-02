School in Telangana to get toilets following two girls' letter to judiciary

A school in neighbouring Jagtial is in the process of getting toilets and washrooms after two of its students wrote a letter, about the lack of these facilities, to the district judge who in turn forwarded it to the Chief Justice of the of Hyderabad. The students, A Vaishnavi and M Rashmita, studying in Class 9 of the Zilla Parishad high school in in Jagtial district, had written to District Judge M Krishna Murthy on January 11 this year. After the letter reached the HC, it ordered the Education department to provide the amenities. "As per instructions, we have prepared an estimate of Rs 1.1 million to get the toilets and washrooms repaired and also to provide drinking water to the students," Sunkeshula Venkateshwarlu told PTI on Sunday. The two students said they were happy that, thanks to judicial intervention, their school would have these amenities.