School run by Rajinikanth's wife sealed over rent dues; management to sue

The run by the wife of Rajinikanth was locked by the landlord of the building on charges that the agreed to was not being paid.



The authorities said they have decided to file a against the landlord for creating "immense agony to the and issuing false statements to the "



About 400 children of the Ashram run by have been subsequently shifted to anotherVenkateshwaralu, the landlord of the school, claimed the agreed to pay the as per a court directive till they vacate the premises by May 2018 which they had not adhered to fully.He said the authorities did not pay the quantum of as agreed to.Later in a statement, the said it would file a against the landlord.Stating that the has been operating in the existing premises for more than a decade, the claimed it has faced a lot of harassment in the recent past due to the "family dispute" of the landlord."It is not just about the but it is about their exploitation of the situation and it is about asking unfair, unreasonable and exorbitant increment in rentals which we have been negotiating and speaking with them (landlord)", the statement by the said.Stating that the decided to "vacate" the premises and negotiations were on to settle the matter, the statement alleged that the landlord "harassed them by using the continuously" when a civil dispute was pending in the court."Since the matter is sub-judice, we would like to record this statement. Taking the law into his hands and without any information, once again the landlord has created immense agony to the school, children, parents and to today," it said."We will be filing a against the landlord for making false statements to the press. Apart from that, we will wait for the law to take its own course," it said."We request the and the public to understand the truth," it added.