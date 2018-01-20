JUST IN
Schools along IB, Line of Control shut due to Pakistan shelling in Jammu

Over 100 schools are situated in the range along the LoC and IB in the region

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A police personnel inspects a temporary shed of a nomadic Gujjar, damaged in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan at Jora Farm village in Jammu | PTI Photo

The schools along with a section of the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) were on Saturday closed down by authorities due to firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops, officials said today. The schools, up to five kilometres range from the IB and LoC, have been shut for three days. "The schools along the IB and LoC in five border district of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch, were closed because of the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops," a senior divisional level officer said. Over 100 schools are situated in the range along the LoC and IB in the region, he said. For the past three days, Pakistan Rangers and Army have directly targeted civilians areas, killing nine persons, including two BSF jawans and two Armymen. The officials said that the situation was very tense as the firing and shelling by Pakistan has taken place round the clock from across the border.

