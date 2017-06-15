TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Chhattisgarh tribal makes it to IIT: Sold wood to educate him, says mother
Business Standard

SCO meet gaffe: Red Fort with India's flag shown as Pak's Shalimar Gardens

SCO officials apologised about the gaffe, saying they failed to cross check the photos on display

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Red fort
Red fort

A reception held by the SCO at its Beijing headquarters highlighting the entry of India and Pakistan turned out to be an embarrassment for the organisers as India's Red Fort with the tricolour was shown as Lahore's Shalimar Gardens in a Pakistani tableau.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian envoy to China Vijay Gokhale along with the ambassadors of Pakistan Masood Khalid and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members attended the function.



The first colourful event, however, caused an embarrassment for the organisers as India's Red Fort with an Indian flag was shown as Lahore's Shalimar Gardens on the tableau of Pakistan.

Both Indian and Pakistani diplomats pointed out the faux pas to the organisers.

SCO officials were apologetic about the gaffe, saying that they failed to cross check the photos on display as this was the first event involving India and Pakistan.

Tomorrow the SCO headquarters will raise the flags of India and Pakistan and Gokhale and Khalid will beat a drum, heralding the entry of their countries into the organisation.

India and Pakistan were admitted as members into the six-member grouping at the Astana Summit last week.

The group is now comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status in the grouping that is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SCO meet gaffe: Red Fort with India's flag shown as Pak's Shalimar Gardens

SCO officials apologised about the gaffe, saying they failed to cross check the photos on display

SCO officials apologised about the gaffe, saying they failed to cross check the photos on display A reception held by the SCO at its Beijing headquarters highlighting the entry of India and Pakistan turned out to be an embarrassment for the organisers as India's Red Fort with the tricolour was shown as Lahore's Shalimar Gardens in a Pakistani tableau.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian envoy to China Vijay Gokhale along with the ambassadors of Pakistan Masood Khalid and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members attended the function.

The first colourful event, however, caused an embarrassment for the organisers as India's Red Fort with an Indian flag was shown as Lahore's Shalimar Gardens on the tableau of Pakistan.

Both Indian and Pakistani diplomats pointed out the faux pas to the organisers.

SCO officials were apologetic about the gaffe, saying that they failed to cross check the photos on display as this was the first event involving India and Pakistan.

Tomorrow the SCO headquarters will raise the flags of India and Pakistan and Gokhale and Khalid will beat a drum, heralding the entry of their countries into the organisation.

India and Pakistan were admitted as members into the six-member grouping at the Astana Summit last week.

The group is now comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status in the grouping that is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO. image
Business Standard
177 22

SCO meet gaffe: Red Fort with India's flag shown as Pak's Shalimar Gardens

SCO officials apologised about the gaffe, saying they failed to cross check the photos on display

A reception held by the SCO at its Beijing headquarters highlighting the entry of India and Pakistan turned out to be an embarrassment for the organisers as India's Red Fort with the tricolour was shown as Lahore's Shalimar Gardens in a Pakistani tableau.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian envoy to China Vijay Gokhale along with the ambassadors of Pakistan Masood Khalid and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members attended the function.

The first colourful event, however, caused an embarrassment for the organisers as India's Red Fort with an Indian flag was shown as Lahore's Shalimar Gardens on the tableau of Pakistan.

Both Indian and Pakistani diplomats pointed out the faux pas to the organisers.

SCO officials were apologetic about the gaffe, saying that they failed to cross check the photos on display as this was the first event involving India and Pakistan.

Tomorrow the SCO headquarters will raise the flags of India and Pakistan and Gokhale and Khalid will beat a drum, heralding the entry of their countries into the organisation.

India and Pakistan were admitted as members into the six-member grouping at the Astana Summit last week.

The group is now comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status in the grouping that is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO.

image
Business Standard
177 22