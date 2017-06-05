Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

-
ALSO READUK Police arrests 12 suspects over Saturday night's London Bridge attack 8 minutes on London Bridge: Years of training led to prompt police response London terror attack: Gurdwaras in UK offer shelter to victims London Bridge terror attack: 20 people injured as van hits pedestrians They started kicking victims, took out knives: Witnesses on London attack
-
Scotland Yard today named two of the three terrorists behind the London attack as Khuram Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane.
Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east London for a number of years.
Police said Butt was known to security services but there had been no evidence of "attack planning".
Redouane,30, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.
The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.
They drove their hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.
Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: "Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.