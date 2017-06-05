Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48

today named two of the three terrorists behind the attack as Khuram Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and



Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east for a number of years.



Police said Butt was known to security services but there had been no evidence of "attack planning".



Redouane,30, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.



The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.



They drove their hired van into pedestrians on Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.



Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: "Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

Press Trust of India