TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

Ken-Betwa project: As it gets closer to reality, big questions still linger
Business Standard

Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

Scotland Yard today named two of the three terrorists behind the London attack as Khuram Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane.

Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east London for a number of years.

Police said Butt was known to security services but there had been no evidence of "attack planning".

Redouane,30, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.

They drove their hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: "Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48 Scotland Yard today named two of the three terrorists behind the London attack as Khuram Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane.

Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east London for a number of years.

Police said Butt was known to security services but there had been no evidence of "attack planning".

Redouane,30, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.

They drove their hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: "Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice. image
Business Standard
177 22

Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48

Scotland Yard today named two of the three terrorists behind the London attack as Khuram Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane.

Butt, 27, was married with children and lived in Barking, east London for a number of years.

Police said Butt was known to security services but there had been no evidence of "attack planning".

Redouane,30, who also lived in Barking, claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.

They drove their hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: "Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

image
Business Standard
177 22