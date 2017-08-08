SCPCR asks Uttarakhand govt to ban sale of junk food near schools

The (SCPCR) today asked the Uttarakhand government to the of within 200 metres of



In a letter to Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy, SCPCR Chairman Yogendra Khanduri spoke on the harmful effects of and asked him to ensure its was banned within 200 metres of



He also asked the chief secretary to school and hostels canteens from selling"Consumption of does not just lead to obesity among children, but can also cause... High blood pressure and diabetes," Khanduri said.The will be implemented keeping in mind the recommendations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, he said.Khanduri said a panel constituted under the Hyderabad- based Institute of Nutrition by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development had also recommended a on the of to school children."Now that have reopened after the summer vacations, you (the government) should strictly implement an 'effective' on the of around them and apprise the Commission on actions taken in the interest of children," the SCPCR chairman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)