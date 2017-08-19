Scrapping Article 35A will pave way for disintegration of J&K: M M Ansari

M M Ansari, former central information commissioner and part of the three-member committee appointed by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to hold talks with all stakeholders amid violence and unrest in the Kashmir Valley in 2010, tells Sahil Makkar that Article 370 is a “temporary” provision and should be made “permanent” to assure special status to Jammu and Kashmir. What is your opinion on abolishing Article 35A of the Constitution now that a larger bench of the Supreme Court will take a view on a public interest litigation filed ...