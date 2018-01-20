JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Now, a blood test can screen 8 common types of cancer long before symptoms
Business Standard

Screen 'Padmaavat' at your own risk, Karni Sena warns theatre owners

A ticket counter of a multiplex was also set on fire in Faridabad, Haryana

ANI  |  Pune (Maharashtra) [India] 

Padmaavat
Padmaavat new poster | Photo Twitter @deepikapadukone

Rajput Karni Sena and other right-wing groups on Saturday came together in Pune and warned that if film theatres did screen 'Padmaavat' then they would do so at their own risk.

"We are appealing to the movie theatres that if they are releasing the film then they should release it at their own responsibility. We also appeal to the public not to come out of their house on January 25," Pune Karni Sena President Om Singh Bhati said while addressing a press conference here.

They further said if 'Padmaavat' was allowed to get released on January 25, the day would be recorded as the black day in the history.

Earlier in the day, people created a ruckus in Gujarat's Banaskantha and Dhanera while protesting against the film.

A ticket counter of a multiplex was also set on fire in Faridabad, Haryana.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Multiplex Association Director said they have decided not to screen the movie in Gujarat.

"Everyone is scared.

No multiplex wants to bear the loss. Why will we bear the loss?" Patel questioned.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court stayed notifications issued by four states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat - to ban the release of the film.
First Published: Sat, January 20 2018. 19:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements