With govt unable to push through ordinance, BJP in a fix over sealing drive

Delhi’s shopkeepers have downed their shutters on Tuesday to protest the sealing drive by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) leader Praveen Khandelwal, the Delhi trade bandh is successful. He said more than 700,000 shops affiliated to over 2,500 trade associations are shut across Delhi today. “We estimate a loss of business of Rs 18 billion and revenue loss to the government of Rs 2.5 billion,” Khandelwal said. Delhi Chief Minister called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, which took place in the afternoon. While the Congress attended, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the meeting. “The is not serious about saving the traders of Delhi from sealing,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s social media strategist Ankit Lal. The and Congress have demanded an ordinance from the Centre to bring relief to the traders of Delhi. With the Narendra Modi government at the Centre unable to push through an ordinance in the face of the Supreme Court instructions, the in Delhi finds itself in a spot. In a letter to Kejriwal, the Delhi said, it would have been better if the Delhi Chief Minister met the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee and registered his protest for carrying out a sealing drive without any notice.

It said the all-party meeting was meaningless. Meanwhile, the leadership has busied itself in scoring some political points by pointing out that Delhi chief is touring abroad when the shopkeepers in Delhi are suffering. Tiwari, a Lok Sabha member, is part of President Ram Nath Kovind’s entourage on his visit to Mauritius. The sealing drive was undertaken by the municipal corporations of the capital on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year. Under the drive, hundreds of commercial establishments have been sealed so far for non-payment of conversion charges and violation of the Delhi Master Plan. Politically, with the successful in blaming the BJP-led government at the Centre for its failure to bring relief to the city shopkeepers, the could suffer in the forthcoming assembly polls to 20-seats. The election schedule is likely to be announced in the coming week. The seats had fallen vacant after 20 legislators were disqualified for holding offices of profit.