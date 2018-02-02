Sealing drive in Delhi shut shops in Chandni Chowk, Green Park, other areas

-
Hundreds of shops in Delhi were shut today as part of a two-day bandh called by an industry body against the ongoing sealing drive by civic bodies in the city on the direction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Traders took out a protest march in a number of markets, demanding that the sealing exercise be stopped immediately. The bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an umbrella body of trade groups, affected markets in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Bhagirath Place, Defence Colony, Green Park, among other areas. According to CAIT, all wholesale and commercial markets in Delhi were shut in protest against the sealing drive. Civic bodies in north, south and central Delhi have taken action against more than 50 shops in the Defence Colony market on the directions of the apex court-appointed monitoring committee for failing to deposit conversion charges according to Master Plan 2021. "Multiple authorities are working in Delhi without coordination which is hampering planned development. "The Centre should set up a special task force under the Lieutenant Governor to ensure timely and planned development according to the Master Plan," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. CAIT claimed the two-day strike will result in a loss of millions of rupees. "There should be no sealing or penal action in a special area until a redevelopment plan is drafted and put into action," it said. All three major parties in Delhi, the ruling AAP, the Congress and the BJP, which controls the three municipal corporations, have extended their support to the protesting traders.
