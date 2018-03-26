Search op in Shopian after militants attack senior army officer's cavalcade

-
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of fire with militants on Monday, police said. The terrorists attacked a cavalcade of the Commanding Officer of 34 Rashtriya Rifles
"Exchange of fire took place at Kachdoora in Shopian district after which the area has been placed under cordon," a police official said.
No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident, he said adding details are being ascertained.
