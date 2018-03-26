JUST IN
Search op in Shopian after militants attack senior army officer's cavalcade

No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel move towards the building where militants were hiding during an encounter, near a CRPF camp at Karra Nagar in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Security personnel in Srinagar. Representative image.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of fire with militants on Monday, police said. The terrorists attacked a cavalcade of the Commanding Officer of 34 Rashtriya Rifles

"Exchange of fire took place at Kachdoora in Shopian district after which the area has been placed under cordon," a police official said.

No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident, he said adding details are being ascertained.
First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 13:14 IST

