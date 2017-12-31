Season's worst fog hits over 200 flights in Delhi

Over 200 planes flying into and out of were delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" reduced visibility to 50 metres at the on the New Year's eve.



Over 150 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 20 were cancelled. No flights could take-off from for nearly four hours between 7.30 am and 11.05 am, according to an



Take-offs from the require a minimum visibility range of 125 metres.However, as airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called the CAT IIIB system, aircraft qualified to land in visibility of 25-50 metres could arrive here.There were, however, nearly 50 diversions to nearby airports as many pilots deployed by airlines were not CAT IIIB compliant, the source said."Runway visibility since 5.30 am has been between 50-75 metres. This is so far the worst we have experienced this year," RK Jenamani, Director, Indian Meteorological Department, area and said,An official from the Met department termed it the "worst" of the season.While visibility improved to 2,000 metres later in the day and operations were restored to normal, there were consequential delays throughout the day and a waiting time of upto six hours was common.Many took to Twitter to share pictures of the overcrowded domestic terminal where passengers could be seen sitting on floors and occupying staircases.