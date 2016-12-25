TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Not a merry ride for Delhi Metro Blue Line commuters
Business Standard

Second Humsafar Express chugs off from Guwahati

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Humsafar Express. Photo: PTI
Humsafar Express. Photo: PTI

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday flagged off the country's second and northeast's first Humsafar Express between Guwahati's Kamakhya and Karnataka's Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

"Perceptible changes are taking place in the Indian Railways in terms of delivery of quality service, progress of developmental projects and redress of public grievances, which all are component of good governance," Prabhu said, flagging off the train through videoconferencing from Mumbai.

The minister said several developmental projects in the northeastdoubling of railway lines, electrification and capacity augmentationhave got fresh impetus due to the active monitoring and participation of the government.

"Earlier, the northeastern region used to get the benefits of development in the last, but the scene has been reversed and the region now gets all the benefits first," Prabhu said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain attended the function organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway at the Kamakhya station here for the inaugural run of Humsafar Express.

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man and was announced in the Railway Budget 2016. The train has air-conditioned three-tier coaches.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Second Humsafar Express chugs off from Guwahati

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday flagged off the country's second and northeast's first Humsafar Express between Guwahati's Kamakhya and Karnataka's Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

"Perceptible changes are taking place in the Indian Railways in terms of delivery of quality service, progress of developmental projects and redress of public grievances, which all are component of good governance," Prabhu said, flagging off the train through videoconferencing from Mumbai.

The minister said several developmental projects in the northeastdoubling of railway lines, electrification and capacity augmentationhave got fresh impetus due to the active monitoring and participation of the government.

"Earlier, the northeastern region used to get the benefits of development in the last, but the scene has been reversed and the region now gets all the benefits first," Prabhu said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain attended the function organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway at the Kamakhya station here for the inaugural run of Humsafar Express.

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man and was announced in the Railway Budget 2016. The train has air-conditioned three-tier coaches.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

Second Humsafar Express chugs off from Guwahati

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday flagged off the country's second and northeast's first Humsafar Express between Guwahati's Kamakhya and Karnataka's Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

"Perceptible changes are taking place in the Indian Railways in terms of delivery of quality service, progress of developmental projects and redress of public grievances, which all are component of good governance," Prabhu said, flagging off the train through videoconferencing from Mumbai.

The minister said several developmental projects in the northeastdoubling of railway lines, electrification and capacity augmentationhave got fresh impetus due to the active monitoring and participation of the government.

"Earlier, the northeastern region used to get the benefits of development in the last, but the scene has been reversed and the region now gets all the benefits first," Prabhu said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain attended the function organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway at the Kamakhya station here for the inaugural run of Humsafar Express.

Humsafar Express is an all-AC 'affordable' luxury train for the common man and was announced in the Railway Budget 2016. The train has air-conditioned three-tier coaches.


image
Business Standard
177 22