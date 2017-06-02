Second Scorpene submarine begins sea trial

Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under 'Project 75' of the Indian Navy

Khanderi, the second of the six Scorpene class submarines, has sailed out from harbour for its maiden sea sortie, in a step closer to its induction into the Indian Navy.



The submarine will now be put through a rigorous set of trials.



A senior Navy official said Khanderi sailed out for her maiden sea sortie yesterday and that it was the first major trial for her propulsion plant.



"The successful trial moved the submarine a significant step closer to her induction into the Indian Navy later this year. She will now be put through her paces via a rigorous set of trials, which are designed to test her operating envelope to the maximum," the official said.



The first Scorpene, Kalvari, is currently being readied for delivery in July or August, after having been put through a gruelling set of trials over the past one year, including successful missile and torpedo firings.



Named after ferocious deep sea predators, the Scorpenes, which operate very silently and are capable of multifarious roles, will add teeth to the might of the Indian Navy.



The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in

Press Trust of India