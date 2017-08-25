Section 144 enforced in Ghaziabad, Noida

-
In view of the violence in Haryana and Punjab, authorities in the NCR towns of Ghaziabad and Noida under western Uttar Pradesh have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ministhy S. Nair, while proclaiming the enforcement of preventive measures in the district, said initially the prohibitory measures would be in place for two weeks and the situation would be reviewed later.
Prohibitory orders have also been enforced in Gautam Budh Nagar district comprising Noida and Greater Noida.
District Magistrate B.N. Singh said Section 144 was already in place and in view of the developments in the adjoining state, it has been extended.
