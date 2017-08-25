JUST IN
30 dead and 250 injured in violence post Ram Rahim verdict
Section 144 enforced in Ghaziabad, Noida

The prohibitory measures would be in place for two weeks and the situation would be reviewed later

IANS  |  Noida 

Trail of death and destruction descends on Panchkula
Vehicles set alight by Dera Sacha Sauda sect members burn in Panchkula, Haryana, on Friday, August 25, 2017. Deadly riots have broken out after a court convicted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of raping two of his followers. Photo: AP/PTI

In view of the violence in Haryana and Punjab, authorities in the NCR towns of Ghaziabad and Noida under western Uttar Pradesh have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ministhy S. Nair, while proclaiming the enforcement of preventive measures in the district, said initially the prohibitory measures would be in place for two weeks and the situation would be reviewed later.

Prohibitory orders have also been enforced in Gautam Budh Nagar district comprising Noida and Greater Noida.

District Magistrate B.N. Singh said Section 144 was already in place and in view of the developments in the adjoining state, it has been extended.

 

 

