Section 144 imposed in parts of Delhi after violence over Ram Rahim verdict

The police imposed prohibitory orders in most parts of on Friday in the wake of violence in the city and in neighbouring over the conviction of self-styled godman Guru Ram Rahim in a case.



The prohibitory orders would be in force until September 8, a senior police officer told PTI.



All SHOs , ACsP , DCsP and Jt CPs are patrolling the area to prevent any kind incident which may arise due to Ram Rahim followers in Delhi — SBK Singh Spl CP L&O (@splcpnorthdelpo) August 25, 2017

"As a preventive measure, we have enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in in 11 police districts," said SBK Singh, special commissioner of police (Law and Order, North).Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.The capital has 13 police districts. North and central districts will not fall under the ambit of the order since no incidents were reported from there, the officer said."Wherever even a minor incident or gathering was reported or the area is bordering Haryana, we have taken precautions. The prohibitory orders will be in force until September 8," Singh added.In a Tweet, he also assured Delhiites about adequate security arrangements being in place."All SHOs, ACsP, DCsP and Jt CPs are patrolling the area to prevent any kind incident which may arise due to Ram Rahim followers in Delhi," he posted on the social media platform Twitter.A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, today found the chief guilty in a 2002 case, triggering a law and order situation in the state which also affected parts of