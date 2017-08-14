Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of 71st Independence Day

Close to 70,000 Delhi
Police personnel will be guarding the national
capital owing to the twin occasions of the Independence Day
and Janmashtami festival, a senior police officer said on Monday.
Thousands of security
personnel, including 9,100 personnel from the Delhi
Police, have been deployed in and around the historic Mughal fort which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the PM's address.
Two dozen Parakram Vans manned by quick reaction teams of NSG-trained commandos have been stationed in areas with high footfall to thwart any attempt by terror groups to disrupt peace. As many as 11 such vans have been deployed in the area around the Red Fort.
"There will be multi-tier security
in place. The security
audit of the residents, including tenants has been completed. The area is being monitored by CCTV cameras and there will be multi-tier security
checks in place for people coming to the area," said a senior police officer.
At Red Fort, a special team of NSG snipers and commandos will form the inner layers of the security
cordon while anti-aircraft guns have been deployed to thwart any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles, senior police officials said.
Delhi
Police has already prohibited aerial activities, including para-gliding, flying UAVs and hot air balloons, across the city.
Also, police are surveying the areas in the vicinity of the Red Fort
and have collected details of over 9,000 people residing there. The buildings facing the Red Fort
will be secured by police and paramilitary personnel.
Security
along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister's cavalcade from his official residence to Red Fort
will be monitored with the help of hundreds of CCTV cameras.
Special "spotters" of Delhi
Police and paramilitary will keep an eye on parking areas. Over 60 sniffer dogs of paramilitary forces and Delhi
Police will also be part of the extensive security
deployment.
Preliminary security
arrangements were made in July and senior police and intelligence officials have been regularly taking stock of the arrangements to weed out any shortcomings and glitches.
According to a statement by the Delhi
Metro rail Corporation, train services will run as usual. However, stations like Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi
Gate and ITO will have restricted entry and exit during the ceremony owing to security
considerations. Parking will not be available at the stations till 2 pm tomorrow in view of the security
measures, DMRC said.
Security
around prominent temples like the Iskcon temple, Lakshmi Narayan temple and the Gouri Shankar temple has been ramped up since large congregations of devotees are expected on Janmasthami festival, the birthday of Lord Krishna.
