Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of 71st Independence Day

The capital, including the from where Prime Minister will address the nation on the 71st on Tuesday, has been put under an unprecedented ground-to-air cover.

Close to 70,000 Police personnel will be guarding the capital owing to the twin occasions of the and Janmashtami festival, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Thousands of personnel, including 9,100 personnel from the Police, have been deployed in and around the historic Mughal fort which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the PM's address.

Two dozen Parakram Vans manned by quick reaction teams of NSG-trained commandos have been stationed in areas with high footfall to thwart any attempt by terror groups to disrupt peace. As many as 11 such vans have been deployed in the area around the

"There will be multi-tier in place. The audit of the residents, including tenants has been completed. The area is being monitored by CCTV cameras and there will be multi-tier checks in place for people coming to the area," said a senior police officer.

At Red Fort, a special team of NSG snipers and commandos will form the inner layers of the cordon while anti-aircraft guns have been deployed to thwart any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles, senior police officials said.

Police has already prohibited aerial activities, including para-gliding, flying UAVs and hot air balloons, across the city.

Also, police are surveying the areas in the vicinity of the and have collected details of over 9,000 people residing there. The buildings facing the will be secured by police and paramilitary personnel.

along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister's cavalcade from his official residence to will be monitored with the help of hundreds of CCTV cameras.

Special "spotters" of Police and paramilitary will keep an eye on parking areas. Over 60 sniffer dogs of paramilitary forces and Police will also be part of the extensive deployment.

Preliminary arrangements were made in July and senior police and intelligence officials have been regularly taking stock of the arrangements to weed out any shortcomings and glitches.

According to a statement by the Metro rail Corporation, train services will run as usual. However, stations like Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Gate and ITO will have restricted entry and exit during the ceremony owing to considerations. Parking will not be available at the stations till 2 pm tomorrow in view of the measures, DMRC said.

around prominent temples like the Iskcon temple, Lakshmi Narayan temple and the Gouri Shankar temple has been ramped up since large congregations of devotees are expected on Janmasthami festival, the birthday of Lord Krishna.