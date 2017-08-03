Security forces kill 2 militants in Kashmir's Kulgam; encounter underway

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two militants were killed Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, police said.

"Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam this morning," a police official said.


He said one of the slain militants was involved in an attack on a bank cash van in the district on May 1 this year in which five policemen and two bank guards were killed.

The security forces have recovered two weapons from the site of the encounter, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

