Security forces slay 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Kashmir gunbattle

-
ALSO READ3 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district Kashmir violence: Woman killed in gunfight between Indian army, militants Kashmir: 1 civilian killed in open fire after LeT commander's encounter 2 civilians killed in forces' firing in Kashmir, 1 militant gunned down Pulwama encounter: Neutralised LeT commander killed civilians, says Army
-
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunbattle with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation at Magamin Handwara area of Kupwara District in north Kashmir following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said three Lashkar ultras have been killed.
The operation was going on when reports last came in.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU