Business Standard

Security forces slay 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Kashmir gunbattle

Security forces had launched a search operation at Magamin Handwara area of Kupwara District in north Kashmir following information about the presence of militants there

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarised Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector.

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunbattle with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation at Magamin Handwara area of Kupwara District in north Kashmir following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.


He said three Lashkar ultras have been killed.

The operation was going on when reports last came in. 

First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 13:02 IST

