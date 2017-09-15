Security tightened in Panchkula ahead of Ram Rahim's trial on Saturday

Security has been tightened in town in ahead of a crucial hearing in two separate cases against sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others here on Saturday.

The cases, related to the of Sirsa-based journalist and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, allegedly by functionaries and followers of the sect will be held in the court of special judge Jagdeep Singh.

The same court had, on August 25, convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on two counts of of female disciples.

Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu said on Friday that adequate para military and Police personnel had been stationed around the court complex in Sector 1 here and other areas in town to maintain and

There are no reports of the Dera followers assembling in ahead of Saturday's hearing, unlike the case hearing where over one lakh followers had converged in the town.

Police officials here said that rapist Ram Rahim will not be physically produced in the special court on Saturday. The hearing will take place through video conferencing as Ram Rahim is lodged in the District Jail in Sunaria near

Chhatrapati and Ranjit Singh were murdered in 2002. The sect chief is an accused in both cases as these were carried out allegedly at his behest.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the court on August 28.

His conviction led to violence in and Sirsa in Haryana, leaving 38 people dead and 264 injured. Isolated incidents of violence were also reported from Delhi and several other places in Punjab.