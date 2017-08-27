Sedition, attempt to murder charges against 7 securitymen of Ram Rahim

Sedition and attempt to charges have been slapped against seven persons, including five police personnel, who were part of the Sacha Sauda chief's security paraphernalia when he had arrived at to appear in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on August 25.



"Sedition charge has been slapped against seven persons, including five police personnel," Karambir Singh, Inspector, Police (Sector-5), said on Sunday.



They had also been charged for attempt to murder, he added.The seven security personnel of Sacha Sauda chief Singh had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brought outside the Court complex on Friday after the special court convicted him in a 15-year-old rape case, the police said.They allegedly got into a scuffle with the police when the chief was being taken to the Western Command, from where he was to be taken to the Rohtak jail in a chopper.However, the of the chief were overpowered by the policemen.They were produced before the court yesterday which sent them to a seven-day police remand, said Singh.The police personnel, who were arrested, were in the ranks of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable and constable, he added.Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manbir Singh, who assumed charge on Sunday, said a number of vehicles, including a fire engine, part of the chief's cavalcade, were impounded on Friday.Asked if any inflammable chemical was recovered from the fire engine, the DCP said, "There are two large tanks in the fire engine, which belongs to the A foul smell was emanating from the tanks. We have sent the substance recovered from the tanks to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory."The chief, who enjoyed a "Z plus" security cover which was withdrawn after his conviction, had travelled from Sirsa to in a convoy of vehicles on Friday.He was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case by the court. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.