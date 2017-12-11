See Pics: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie the knot in Italy

The power couple - Bollywood actress and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, - have finally tied the knot.



The couple tweeted on thier respective handles announcing their today evening. :



Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017



Anushka walked down the aisle with Virat today in Milan, Italy, in a private ceremony.

The took place at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. The property is located in a small village called Bibiano - having a population of less than 100 people. It is in the region of

Virat Kohli, Photo: Virat Kohli's Twitter handle

Reportedly, 'Virushka', as the couple is fondly called, will host a lavish reception in Mumbai in the coming weeks.

Sparks flew between the two during the shooting of a shampoo commercial in 2013.

The duo recently made headlines with a commercial for a traditional attire brand wherein they announced the marital vows for the new generation. Since then, the rumours of their impending had been rife.