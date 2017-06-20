TRENDING ON BS
NEET 2017 results and All India Counselling
See pics: 20,000 litre of petrol spilled, causes traffic jam in Delhi

A tanker overturned at Moolchand underpass in Delhi

Delhi: 20,000 litres of petrol gets spilled on road, causes traffic jam
Traffic affected due to oil spill. Photo: ANI

Approximately 20,000 litres of petrol spilled on the road as a tanker overturned at Moolchand underpass in Delhi on Tuesday. Two people have been injured the accident, reported ANI.

As a result, the traffic movement from South Extension to Ashram has been badly affected, causing much problem to the people heading towards their office.

The Delhi Police and fire service is working in close co-ordination to remove the tanker from the road, to start a better and smooth flow of traffic.

The Driver and the helper of the truck were injured in this incident.

The petrol spilled would approximately be worth Rs 13 lakh, according to the prevailing prices.

See pics: Delhi: 20,000 litre of petrol spilled on road, causes traffic jam

Details awaited.

Meanwhile, Twitter and Facebook users have uploaded videos of the oil spill:

