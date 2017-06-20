See pics: 20,000 litre of petrol spilled, causes traffic jam in Delhi

Approximately 20,000 litres of spilled on the road as a tanker overturned at underpass in Delhi on Tuesday. Two people have been injured the accident, reported ANI.

As a result, the movement from South Extension to Ashram has been badly affected, causing much problem to the people heading towards their office.

The Delhi Police and fire service is working in close co-ordination to remove the tanker from the road, to start a better and smooth flow of



The spilled would approximately be worth Rs 13 lakh, according to the prevailing prices. The Driver and the helper of the truck were injured in this incident.