See pics: Hope you practice 'asanas' everyday, says Kejriwal on Yoga Day

Even as rain played a bit of a spoilsport in many places like Lucknow and Delhi, the nation gathered in large numbers at various parks and public places across the country today to mark the third International Day of Yoga brimming with excitement and energy.

Dressed in white t-shirts and trousers, people stretched and twisted themselves with joy in various postures at Yoga events held across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did yogic exercises amid rains for some 15 minutes here on Wednesday as he underlined the importance of yoga in connecting the global community and creating jobs.





Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga at Connaught Place area to mark the 3rd 2017. Photo: Dalip Kumar Leading the celebrations of the third edition of the here at a rain-drenched Ramabai Amedkar Sthal, Modi said yoga was a path to attain wellness and was akin to a free life insurance.

"There was a time when yoga was confined to sages meditating in the Himalayan caves. But now yoga is becoming a part of people's daily life not just in India but across the world," the Prime Minister said in his address to thousands.

The crowd was estimated to be 45,000 strong, slightly less than the 51,000 which was expected, due to heavy rains that lashed Lucknow since morning.

"There are many countries which don't know our language, are not aware about Indian culture or traditions but they too are practising yoga. Much like it connects the mind with the soul, yoga is playing an important role in connecting the world," said Modi, dressed in a white track suit.





He left after 15 minutes even as Naik, Adityanath and others continued to do yoga.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Adityanath said yoga helps to unite people.

"Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures including the Vedas have accepted the importance of yoga. Yoga is a way of life and helps to unite people," Adityanath said.



Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did yogic exercises in the rain-soaked capital.



We have gathered here to do yoga together on the occasion of I hope you all do yogic exercises daily," Kejriwal told the gathering.

The lawns of the Red Fort today turned into a sea of white as a huge gathering of yoga enthusiasts including followers of Brahma Kumaris joined to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.



Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel with in (C) Presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind and BJP Leader Meenakshi Lekhi perform yoga at Connaught Place area to mark the 3rd 2017 in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Braving rains, around 50,000 women and men, all clad in white, converged at the venue and participated in the mass yoga event organised by the Brahma Kumaris. BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj also participated in the grand event.

Also present on the occasion were Father Filix Jones, Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi, Dildar Hussain Beigh, President of All Hussain Memorial Society and Dr A K Merchant, Trustee of Bahai community.





Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP) president Amit Shah participated in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. The Navy personnel performed Yoga onboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa and Kirch in the Bay of Bengal.

Taking to the social media, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal asked people to devote themselves to Yoga for a healthy body and mind.

"For a healthy body and mind, let us devote ourselves to Yoga - the most effective and balanced method of wellbeing #InternationalYogaDay," he tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani shared a glimpse of the celebrations in his state.

"Greetings on Sharing glimpses of #YogaDay2017 at Ahmedabad."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to everyone to make Yoga an inseparable part of their life.

The international day for yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015.

