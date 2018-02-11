Seeking a job? Know why you must take 'crowdsourcing' community seriously

through the online community, also known as 'crowdsourcing', is slowly gaining momentum in India and is expected to grow by 25 per cent in the next few years, according to industry experts.



The term 'crowdsourcing' is defined as the process of obtaining needed services, ideas or content by soliciting contributions from a large group of people, especially from an online community, rather than from traditional or suppliers, TeamLease Services, Business Head - RPO, Services, N Shivakumar told PTI here.



As a cheaper alternative, he said, 'crowdsourcing' was introduced in the country in 2009 and is also used for building a proactive strong candidate pipeline like a virtual bench of candidates for the anticipated and existing requirements.



"In India, the growth has been at 15 per cent year-on- year until 2016 and is expected to grow at 25 per cent for the forthcoming years," he added.



This method is used by sectors like airlines, engineering, banking and financial services, automotive, internet and e-commerce mainly for their niche segments, he said.



However, he said, of late there has been a trend of various requirements which are generic in nature also being published on online platforms.



Further, Shivakumar said confidential positions, as well as low-end roles, may not be filled through crowdsourcing, which is a major hurdle for this method.



Echoing this view, CIEL HR Services CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said, "Often employers are not sure about the candidates recruited through because there might be understanding gaps for the role, sometimes confidential positions cannot be shared with all people."



A glut of candidates can also pose problems for and since there are other people involved in the process, information sharing can be a hurdle as sharing of information may not always be linear with multiple involved in the process, he added.



Further, he said, 'crowdsourcing' cannot be termed as a game-changing alternative in the field of



"However, it can reduce hiring time and improve the efficiency of the whole process," he said.



Recruitments done through can be both permanent and temporary in nature, he added.