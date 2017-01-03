Seeking votes in name of religion is corrupt practice: Supreme Court

In a landmark verdict to separate religion, caste and other issues from politics, the Supreme Court, by a majority verdict, on Tuesday held as “corrupt” the practice of candidates appealing for on the basis of these identities included not only him but his agents and voters.

In a marked departure from the view held in the 1995 “Hindutva” judgement that the term 'his' used in section 123 (3) of the meant the religion, caste, etc of candidates only, a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur, by a majority of 4:3, held that any appeal for on these grounds would amount to “corrupt practice”.

The court held that the provisions of the RP Act, which say that vote by a candidate in the name of “his” religion, caste, race, and language in the law, included candidates, his agents and voters also.

“An appeal in the name of religion, race, caste, community or language is impermissible under the RP Act, 1951 and would constitute a sufficient to annul the in which such an appeal was made regardless whether the appeal was in the name of the candidate’s or the of the agent or that of the opponent or that of the voter's,” the CJI, who concurred with majority verdict written by Justice M B Lokur, said.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions including the one filed by Abhiram Singh whose as an MLA in 1990 on BJP ticket from Santacruz Assembly seat in Mumbai was set aside by the Bombay High Court.

Justice Lokur, writing for the majority, considered "simultaneous and contemporaneous amendments" made in the law and insertion of Section 153A (promoting enmity in different groups) in the IPC to highlight the intention of the legislation that it wanted to curb use of religion, castes etc in and otherwise.

The bench said that instead of literal, there should be purposive and broad interpretation of the provision.