Business Standard

Sehwag submits 'two-line' resume for India's head coach job

Shocked BCCI committee asked Sehwag to resend his resume

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Virender Sehwag. Photo: PTI
In what may come as a surprise to many, former opener Virender Sehwag has sent a two-line resume to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team.

In his application, Sehwag just stated that he is the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab and that he is quite familiar with the current crop of Indian players.

"Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before," his two-line application reads.

Sehwag's application has stunned the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and, therefore, immediately asked him to send an elaborate application with a full resume.

Apart from Sehwag, current head coach Anil Kumble, former Australian Test player Tom Moody, former Indian cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh and former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach Richard Pybus are the other candidates to have put their names forward for the role.

Kumble's contract as head coach will end post-India's campaign at the Champions Trophy and the BCCI has already invited applications for the position.

The iconic leg-spinner, who took over the post of head coach from former cricketer Ravi Shastri, has had a successful tenure as under him, team India claimed the ICC Test ranking top spot.

The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take the team forward.

