Self-powered wearable sensor to help diabetics measure glucose from sweat

Conventional measurements, however, are not suitable for preventing hypoglycemia during exercise, said Seokheun Choi, Assistant Professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York in the US.The process of measuring include pricking the skin to take samples. Doing this during may cause the to get contaminated with excess sweat, or lead to skin irritation, Choi said."The method needs patients to carry many accessories during physical activity, including lancets, alcohol swabs and a relatively large glucometer," she added.Researchers have developed and demonstrated a self- powered, wearable and disposable patch that allows for non- invasive monitoring of glucose in humanThis wearable, single-use biosensor integrates a vertically stacked, paper-based glucose/ enzymatic fuel cell into a standard Band-Aid adhesive patch."The paper-based device attaches directly to skin, wicks to a reservoir where chemical energy is converted to electrical energy, and monitors glucose without external power and sophisticated readout instruments," said Choi.Sweat-based glucose sensing is attractive for managing exercise-induced hypoglycemia because the measurement is performed during or immediately after when there is enough to obtain an adequate sample, said Choi.This potential alleviates shortcomings of conventional non-invasive sensors, which can be hampered by the difficulty of collecting enough for analysis, sample evaporation and the relatively long time required for sample collection."The sensing platform holds considerable promise for efficient diabetes management, and a fully integrated system with a simple readout can be realised toward continuous non- invasive glucose monitoring," researchers said.The research was published in the journal Micromachines.