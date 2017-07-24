Sell your wife if you can't build a toilet: Aurangabad DM to villagers

Raking up a controversy, Kanwal Tanuj has said that those who cannot build a toilet for their wives, should sell them.

He was addressing a public gathering on Saturday on a drive in Jamhore village of the district.

"Due to lack of toilets, women get raped and harassed. It only costs Rs. 12,000 for the of the toilet. Is 12,000 more than anyone's wife's dignity? Who can let her wife get raped in return of Rs. 12000?" Tanuj said.

"If this is your then go and sell your wife. Those who cannot build toilet should sell or auction his wife," he added.