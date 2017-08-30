Sena, BJP spar over relief work for Mumbai rains

Even as yesterday's torrential rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena, which controls the city civic body, today accused the BJP, its alliance partner in the state government, of taking "undue credit" for the relief work being carried out by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.



A Yuva Sena functionary has tweeted a photo claiming that the has "photoshopped" Sena's name to take "undue credit" for the relief work being done by his party.



Responding to the tweet posted by Yuva Sena consultant Sagar Pardeshi, the youth wing president and Thackeray's son Aaditya asked the to stop such activities and concentrate on relief work instead."Disgusting. 1) Stop photoshopping other help with your logo. 2) Take all credit bt assist ppl. Credit games fr isn't everything," Aaditya tweeted. "It's not the time for branding, especially through Photoshop and It's time to get down and assist people," he added.Responding to Aaditya's allegations, spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said such comments are only worth neglecting."The party would not like to respond to such allegations," he said.Meanwhile, joining the blame game over the rain woes, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the and Sena are jointly responsible for "allowing to sink"." had assured that the city would not get water logged this monsoon. What happened to his tall claims? Where has all the thousands of crores spent on desilting works gone?" he asked."None of these parties have actually helped people. It is the citizens who came to the rescue of their fellow citizens at the time of the need," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said.Munde demanded a probe by a retired judge of the High Court into "thousands of crores" spent on desilting nullahs in the city.