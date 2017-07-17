TRENDING ON BS
Sena questions Gopal Gandhi's VP candidacy, says he opposed Yakub hanging

In July 2015, Gandhi had written to President to reconsider the rejection of Memon's mercy plea

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned opposition parties for fielding Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the vice-presidential election, saying the latter had been opposed to the death sentence of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon.

Raut said Gandhi was among those who had made appeals to the government to save Memon.

"Gandhi had used all his powers to save Yakub Memon. He even had written to the President. I want to ask (opposition) what kind of mindset is this," he told reporters.

In July 2015, Gandhi had written to President Pranab Mukherjee to "reconsider" the rejection of Memon's mercy plea.

