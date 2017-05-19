TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Diamond earrings sold for $57 mn, set new world record at Sotheby's auction
Business Standard

Separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of protests

Protest is over detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under Public Safety Act

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. PTI Photo
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. PTI Photo

Authorities on Friday placed moderate Hurriyat group chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest ahead of separatist called protests here.

Separatists have called for post Friday prayer demonstrations in the Kashmir Valley to protest the detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Asiya and her deputy Fahmeeda Sofi were booked under the PSA early this week. They are in a jail in Jammu.

A police team arrived at Mirwaiz's Nigeen residence early in the morning and informed him that he could not move out on Friday, sources close to the senior separatist leader said.

Senior hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house arrest inside his uptown Hyderpora residence here.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of protests

Protest is over detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under Public Safety Act

Protest is over detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under Public Safety Act

Authorities on Friday placed moderate Hurriyat group chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest ahead of separatist called protests here.

Separatists have called for post Friday prayer demonstrations in the Kashmir Valley to protest the detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Asiya and her deputy Fahmeeda Sofi were booked under the PSA early this week. They are in a jail in Jammu.

A police team arrived at Mirwaiz's Nigeen residence early in the morning and informed him that he could not move out on Friday, sources close to the senior separatist leader said.

Senior hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house arrest inside his uptown Hyderpora residence here.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of protests

Protest is over detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under Public Safety Act

Authorities on Friday placed moderate Hurriyat group chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest ahead of separatist called protests here.

Separatists have called for post Friday prayer demonstrations in the Kashmir Valley to protest the detention of Dukhtaran-e-Milan chief Asiya Andrabi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Asiya and her deputy Fahmeeda Sofi were booked under the PSA early this week. They are in a jail in Jammu.

A police team arrived at Mirwaiz's Nigeen residence early in the morning and informed him that he could not move out on Friday, sources close to the senior separatist leader said.

Senior hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house arrest inside his uptown Hyderpora residence here.

image
Business Standard
177 22