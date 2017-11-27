Separatists call for strike in Srinagar, protest against security forces

Restrictions were today imposed in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in view of a strike called by separatists.



Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar, District Magistrate (deputy commissioner), Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah told PTI.



Shah said while strict restrictions have been imposed in Rainawar, Safakadal, Nowhatta, Khanyar and M R Gunj police station areas of the city, partial restrictions were in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud areas.The curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he said.The separatists, chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik, have called for a shutdown today to protest the alleged harassment of people in the valley by security forces and ill-treatment of youth languishing in jails.The strike affected normal life across the valley.Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across Kashmir, officials said.They said public transport was off the roads at most places, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying.