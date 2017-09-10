Separatists call strike against Rajnath's J&K visit, restrictions continue

Normal life in was today hit due to a strike called by separatist groups against the visit of Home Minister Singh, even as authorities continued restrictions in parts of city for a second consecutive day as a precautionary measure.



While most of the public transport remained off the roads, some vehicles could be seen plying the roads in civil lines area of the city, officials said.



Shops and business establishments remained closed due to the strike called by separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik."By observing the strike, the people of will prove to the world and the Indian leadership that by using military might against the people or harrasing the leadership, the people's movement in cannot be crushed," the separatists had said in a statement while calling for shutdown.Meanwhile, restrictions under section 144 continued to remain in force in six police station areas of Srinagar, the officials said.Curbs were in force in Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Khanyar, Maisuma and Rainawari police station areas of the city.The restrictions have been imposed in view of the apprehensions of law and order disturbances, the official said.