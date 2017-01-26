Set up CoA to resolve Indo-Pak water disputes: Sharif to World Bank

World Bank had brokered the famous Indus Water Treaty in 1960

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday urged the to play a "lead role" in resolving the water disputes between and by establishing a Court of Arbitration.



Sharif made this plea to Chief Executive Officer when she called on him, state-run Radio reported.



Georgieva arrived in today with a delegation to discuss water disputes with and other issues, the report said.



"Sharif urged to play a lead role in resolution of water disputes between and through establishment of a Court of Arbitration," the report quoted the Prime Minister as saying.



The had brokered the famous (IWT) in 1960, apportioning the several rivers and utilisation of their waters between and India.



It is also the guarantor of the IWT and adjudicates any dispute between the two countries.



Recently, its role has been under scanner duo to dispute over two hydropower projects by to which has objected.



In October, had approached the seeking appointment of the Chairman of Court of Arbitration to resolve a dispute over construction of two mega projects.



Sharif said that his government was focused on development of mega dams all along the Indus cascade and small and medium dams in Balochistan to meet energy demands.



Sharif also said was a project of national importance as it will considerably change the energy mix, produce affordable electricity and store water.



The Prime Minister said highly places its partnership with the since 1952.



He said Bank's support in the energy sector projects including Tarbela-IV, Tarbela-V and Dasu Hydropower Projects are valuable to Pakistan.



Georgieva praised the prime minister on exceptional performance of Pakistan's economic indicators and said that the will support all measures that will sustain the rate of economic growth, the report said.



She will travel to from and discuss the IWT accord as well as water disputes with in addition to other matters, Pakistani officials said.

