Setback to Air India, DGCA suspends pilot's license for 3 months

In a major setback to Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended pilot head and executive director captain license for three months as he failed in Breath Analyser (BA) test on January 19.

Captain was positioned as executive director operations in

According to law its mandatory to all pilots to examine pre-flight medical check-up before taking flight.

"Captain operated AI DEL-BLR on January 19 without undergoing BA examine test which is contravention to the contain in CAR section-5 series-F part I'm issue I'm dated 4 August 2015," said in an order.

"Now in exercise of the power delegate under clause (a) of sub rule (3) of Rule 19 of aircraft rule 1937 read with ministry of tourism and civil aviation notification no. so 727 (E) of October 1994 undersigned hereby suspend in public interest the privileges of the pilot license held by captain Kathpalia for a period of three month," the order added.