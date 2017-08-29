Seven encephalitis cases among 25 children's deaths in Gorakhpur hospital

Seven more children have died due to (AES) at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur among the 25 deaths from Sunday to Monday midnight, an official said on Tuesday.

Principal told IANS that there have been total 25 deaths in all till midnight on Monday of which seven were due to AES and the rest due to other complications like infections, pneumonia and other causes.

Clarifying that there was no shortage of staff, medicine or oxygen at the hospital, he said that in all 344 'on bed patients" were admitted in the ward and that of the 25 deaths, 10 had taken place in the neonatal intensive care unit and 15 in the paediatric intensive care unit thereby meaning that of the total 25 deaths, 10 were infants and other 15 children.

The Medical College had attracted global attention when more than 60 children, including infants died at the hospital within a span of a week earlier this month. The deaths reportedly happened due to disruption in oxygen supply by the vendor who was not paid for several months. The charge however was denied by the state government.

The state government has since suspended the then principal and FIRs have been lodged against seven people including Kafeel Khan, the nodal officer of the AES ward. Mishra was arrested earlier on Tuesday.